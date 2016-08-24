Taking Architecture to the BMX Track
View Photos

Taking Architecture to the BMX Track

By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.

As a photographer who focuses on architecture, interiors, and portraits, James C Lee snapped this shot at the BMX Centre in Toronto’s Centennial Park. Designed by Kleinfeldt Mychajlowycz Architects (KMA Inc.) for the Toronto 2015 Pan Am and Parapan Am Games, it includes a 350-meter-long dirt track and two start ramps. Shown from the side, the ramp structure consists of a massive retaining wall and sections of galvanized steel pipe and board-form concrete.  

The ramp structure supports two different starting points—one five-meter-high version for beginner cyclists, and one 10-meter-high version for those who are more experienced. Below the ramp, you'll see a treatment of colored concrete blocks that conceal an area for storage.

Ensuring that the ramp structure is both stable and elegant was a technical challenge for KMA Inc. James C Lee's photo captures how the galvanized steel pipes form graphic shadows along the concrete foundation.

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.