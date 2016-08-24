View Photos
Taking Architecture to the BMX Track
By Paige Alexus
As a photographer who focuses on architecture, interiors, and portraits, James C Lee snapped this shot at the BMX Centre in Toronto’s Centennial Park. Designed by Kleinfeldt Mychajlowycz Architects (KMA Inc.) for the Toronto 2015 Pan Am and Parapan Am Games, it includes a 350-meter-long dirt track and two start ramps. Shown from the side, the ramp structure consists of a massive retaining wall and sections of galvanized steel pipe and board-form concrete.
