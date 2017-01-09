Take Charge of the New Year With These 8 Organizational Products
This morning on our #ModernMonday chat, Dwell and the community discussed hopes and resolutions for design in the new year.

One of the main topics was organization—and what we can do to begin the year fresh and to keep on top of our busy days. Get started by recruiting tools that will help you lay a clean foundation. Also, take a moment to hear a few tips from our chat this morning and make sure to follow us on Twitter for our next conversation.

@DesignMilk: After taking inventory, I get myself organized and eager to jump in! 

@MarnieOursler: I can't live without my good old-fashioned notebook. I write everything down . If it's not written, it's not happening! 

@Wilson_Lighting: Design is a great tool to organize! Custom storage options, unique shelving, and smart floor plans help keep your home neat.

Verpan’s Barboy is a re-release of Verner Panton’s versatile bar trolley and mobile storage unit from 1963. Made of moulded wood, Barboy consists of four cylindrical elements, two of which swing out to the sides.
The Mategot Coat Rack may seem alien upon first sight, but it becomes quite the compelling and eye catching wall furnishing once mounted.
The passage of time gains more weight and meaning with the Cast Iron Clock, hopefully helping you become more aware of the present and live in the now. Sitting at the intersection between Japanese minimalism and modern industrial design, the clock also adds ancient manufacturing methods to the mix.
