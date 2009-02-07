View Photos
Taj for All
Add to
Like
Share
By David A. Greene –
As the financial apocalypse takes shape, perhaps at its borders will be the early 21st century phenomenon of insanely expensive modern children's furniture. In the good old days, even hedge fund managers surely gulped when their spouses brought home a $3,000 crib or $1,200 high chair, products that are the definition of built-in obsolescence.
Alas, on the more proletarian end, Ikea continues to fail design-conscious parents with an uninspired (and possibly Swedish) adherence to homespun cutesiness in their kiddie furniture. But designers Jenny Argie and Andrew Thornton of Argington are well-equipped for the recession era, continuing to provide good-looking, eco-friendly options for the sane and thrifty: Case in point is their Taj chair, simple and non-ugly, yet strangely affordable at $60.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.