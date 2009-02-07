Taj for All

Alas, on the more proletarian end, Ikea continues to fail design-conscious parents with an uninspired (and possibly Swedish) adherence to homespun cutesiness in their kiddie furniture. But designers Jenny Argie and Andrew Thornton of Argington are well-equipped for the recession era, continuing to provide good-looking, eco-friendly options for the sane and thrifty: Case in point is their Taj chair, simple and non-ugly, yet strangely affordable at $60.