Tailored Itinerary: The Smart Modern Home
By Diana Budds
To complement our July/August issue's Smart Home product package, we've programmed a series of panels that cover the latest innovations in home tech.
It Will Get Loud: A Small Speaker That's Big on Sound<br><br>Home audio companies are managing to make speakers smaller, more portable, and more wallet-friendly while keeping sound quality as robust as their larger (and pricier) brethren. Soundfreaq's co-founder and creative director Matthew Paprocki will demo and deconstruct the award-winning Sound Stack and demo Sound Platform 2 to let you in on the technology behind making big sound come from a tiny package. See this Saturday, June 22, at 12:30 p.m. on the Demonstration Stage.

Small Scale to Big Ideas: Technology in the Modern Home<br><br>Even those homeowners who haven’t embraced complete home automation systems now have their pick of simple product upgrades that pack a major impact. Join three vanguards in the home tech industry: Matt Rogers, co-founder of Nest, Phillip Prestigomo, director of industrial design for Legrand, and Richard Gresens, senior director of North American design for Whirlpool. We'll delve into how these design-forward companies are shaping the smallest details to the broadest concepts surrounding what it means to have a smart modern home for today and tomorrow. Catch the lively discussion Saturday, June 22, at 1:00 p.m. on the Sustainable Design stage.

This article was originally published on June 14, 2013 on our sister site, Dwell on Design.

The Smart Modern Kitchen<br><br>Dacor created the first Android-based oven that can be operated remotely from a smart phone. In this panel on Sunday, June 23, at 12:00 p.m. on the Sustainable Design stage, they’ll explain the technology behind its energy-saving features.

3-D Printing Demo<br><br>3-D printing technology was once only in the domain of professional designers, but thanks to Cubify's new at-home device, it's entered the home realm. Far from just another of-the-moment gizmo, this innovation opens the door for democratizing manufacturing. On Sunday, June 23, at 2:00 p.m. on the Demonstration Stage, join 3D Systems senior researcher Scott Turner as he demonstrates how the award-winning product works, creates an object from start to finish in real time, and chats about 3-D printing's potential.

Demo: Live Cooking and Product Demonstrations with GE Monogram<br><br>Head to booth 1237 for live cooking and product demos from GE Monogram Friday at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.; Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.; and Sunday at 11:00 a.m..

