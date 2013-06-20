View Photos
Tailored Itinerary: The Smart Modern Home
By Diana Budds –
To complement our July/August issue's Smart Home product package, we've programmed a series of panels that cover the latest innovations in home tech.
Dwell on Design commences on Friday, June 20. It's not too late to purchase tickets now! Click here for more information.
This article was originally published on June 14, 2013 on our sister site, Dwell on Design.