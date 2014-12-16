View Photos
Tag Your Instagrams for a Chance to Be Featured in Dwell
By Allie Weiss
Include the hashtag #dwellrooms on your Instagram photos for a chance to be included in our special issue.
We're looking for photos of your modern home for our special issue on our readers' own houses. (Submit your photos here!) At the same time, we're polling Instagram for modern detail shots. So far, we've asked for your photos of front doors, hardware, house numbers, and countertops. Here, we've gathered a few Instagram submissions we've received so far. Check our Instagram for each week's theme, and tag your photos with the hashtag #dwellrooms for a chance to be featured!
