This $5M Sonoma Home Has Walls of Glass and Views for Days

Location: 2764 Leslie Road, Santa Rosa, California

Price: $4,995,000

Year Built: 2023

Designed By: Taalman Architecture and CMA Development

Landscape Design: Third Nature Studio

Footprint: 3,060 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and two half baths)

Lot Size: 10.07 acres

From the Agent: "Nestled in the heart of Sonoma County lies a beacon of modern luxury and design. Codesigned with Taalman Architecture, this architectural gem is for those with an eye for the exceptional. Set against the backdrop of 10 serene acres, the home enjoys panoramic valley views and the timeless beauty of oak-dotted hills, all within the confines of a gated community reserved for just six residences. Floor-to-ceiling windows illuminate the interior, creating a seamless interplay between indoor comfort and the natural world. Inside, discover three elegantly appointed bedrooms, a dedicated office space, and an intimate media room. Beyond the main dwelling, a separate bonus space offers versatility —whether envisioned as a wellness retreat, a second office, or a welcoming guest suite. The charming city of Calistoga, world-renowned wineries, and the Sonoma County Airport are just a short distance away."