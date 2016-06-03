This Panama City Restaurant Goes Green

Take T-bar, for example, a health-conscious fast food restaurant in Panama City. Ginette Gotti and Ivan Grippaldi of dos G arquitectos built the space out of polished concrete to evoke old European courtyards. Panels of moss and lichen soften the walls, and trees shoot up from planters that double as tables, creating a green environment that is entirely apt for the fresh, natural ingredients on the menu. This casual spot keeps all varieties of diners in mind by providing seating for different uses--chairs for quick lunches, a booth for brunchers, and armchairs for those who are settling in for a few hours of work.