Before & After: She Cloaked Her 1970s Brick Home in a Concrete-and-Metal “Skin”
A retiree transformed her suburban residence by adding a surprisingly airy brutalist extension at the front.
Text by
Photos by
There’s a secret hiding behind this Brisbane, Australia, home’s sharp, brutalist façade: its original brick bungalow form is largely intact.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published