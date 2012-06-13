Swiss Design at Dwell on Design
In one action-packed hour, we'll delve into two adjacent sides of industrial design: in the first, Christian Kuhn, Benjamin Moser, Nicola Stäubli will consider how young designers incorporate time-honored craft traditions into cutting-edge products and furniture, using aspects of their own work to illustrate (to wit, Stäubli's Reversible chair and a multidisciplinary project by Benjamin Moser and his partner Deborah Biffi called Senior Design Factory, pictured below).
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
In the second chapter, we'll look at how technical innovation drives new techniques for fabrication. From transparent, sound-absorbing acoustic curtains designed by Annette Douglas to a beginner's diving kit by Andreas Pudel, these designers are challenging the status quo of contemporary industrial design.