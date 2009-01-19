View Photos
Sustainable in South Africa
By Jamie Waugh –
What if the World/Design Studio is one inspired outfit. The group, directed by designer Liam Mooney, is a multi-disciplinary collective that stocks products designed by local and progressive South African designers. It's an increasingly popular retail model that's one part creative incubation, one part sustainable advocacy, one part arts and design support. The best news: products can be purchased online.
Lately I've found an FSC-approved Lowveld Stool, made of sustainably-harvested pine ply and epoxy-coated mild steel (above).
These fantastically chipper storage units, by designer Springkaan by XK.
And this lighting by Lyall Sprong.
Along with the design studio's twin gallery—voted one of the Top 50 Emerging Art Galleries in the World by London's Contemporary Magazine—the design studio's blog provides a peek at the continuous ideas, collaborations on interior products and the e-shop.
