Sustainability is the Centerpiece of This New Austin Development

In Austin, Texas, on a 711-acre site where an airport once stood, a team of developers, architects, and builders are creating a new way to live in the booming city.

A New Urbanist master planned community with 4,600 homes, Mueller Austin looks to create a sustainable, walkable neighborhood that puts pedestrians first. Among the architects shaping the space is Michael Hsu of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, whose Tilley Row Homes offer a fresh interpretation of the traditional urban typology—thanks to density zoning higher than elsewhere in the city.

At the back of the houses, cedar shingles provide an unexpected moment of visual interest.

"It's a great model because in Austin there's so much pressure for housing at different incomes," says Hsu. "New housing anywhere close to the city center is a rare, rare commodity." The Mueller project adds new houses to the city, but the project comes complete with its own challenges for designers, including a set of strict design guidelines that cover everything from approved plants (native, non-invasive, and drought-tolerant) to building materials ("simple and harmonious). For the Tilley homes, Hsu chose a traditional gabled roof profile, with rich material details, like layered wood shingles and colorful tile, that only become apparent with a closer look. "It was a great experiment to work within the rules and see how we could get a lot more variety and interest, and add a different style of architecture. Our approach is a little more modern."

Organized in two rows of four houses each, the Tilley Row Homes make a modernist statement with the rhythmic repetition of their gabled roofs.

"The development allows for a higher level of density, a mix of housing types, and affordable housing—it's been an interesting experiment on how to develop a large chunk of the city." —Michael Hsu, architect

While the structures are virtually identical, details like the colorful tiles on the porch set each house apart from its neighbors.



Rated five stars by Austin Energy Green Building, the houses feature thick walls with foam insulation and carefully considered glazing to reduce the burden on air conditioning. The structures are pre-wired for solar panels, and special consideration was paid to air quality, with low V.O.C. paints used throughout. At 1,800 square feet each, the houses are compact, but the repetition of forms created an economy of scale that helped make more expensive choices—efficient windows, quality materials, and subtle architectural details—possible.

Each house's interior is tailored to its resident, like this one styled by Christine Turknett Interiors. Residents could choose from a variety of finishes including the color palette and the wood species of the flooring.



"On the outside, the changes are small, but there's quite a bit of variety once you get inside," says Hsu. "A little bit of sameness but with slight changes—we thought it would be an interesting approach."One interior, styled by Christine Turknett, features pops of blue and blush on a crisp white backdrop. The inspiration for the interior design was a modern Scandinavian farmhouse. Thanks to its market pricing, the Mueller project has drawn a mix of young creatives and empty nesters looking to downsize—two audiences often attracted to smaller, more sustainable projects. The Tilley row houses and the lifestyle fostered by the planned community have been a hit with Austinites. In fact, all eight residences were sold before they were even completed.

A blue book case adds a bit of color to the bright interior. Buyers of the Tilley row houses were able to customize the interior finishes including native Texas pecan flooring.





The bright white kitchen is accented with metallic door pulls and a marble tile backsplash.