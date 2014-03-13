Surprisingly Subtle 300-Foot Radio Tower

A city’s skyline can be one of its defining features, and any addition must carefully weigh aesthetics and history. When the western Turkish city of Canakkale announced a contest last year to design a massive observation and broadcast tower for a hillside overlooking the former Ottoman fortress, competing architects and designers angled to create a model with the lightest footprint.

1. Canakkale Antenna



The winning design, from a collaboration between IND (Inter.National.Design), Powerhouse Company and the consulting firm ABT, is a unique structure that not only makes a case for local icon status, but also manages to respect the city and site while creating unexpected public space. Architect Felix Madrazo said the challenge was about respecting people’s increased awareness and sensitivity to topology and geography.



“We wanted to do something that was recognizable but with restraint,” he says. “As subtle as possible.”



Photo from Powerhouse Company

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

The winning team, a collaboration between IND (Inter.National.Design), Powerhouse Company and the consulting firm ABT, devised a unique structure that not makes a case for local icon status, but also manages to respect the city and site while creating unexpected public space. Architect Felix Madrazo of IND says the challenge was about respecting people’s increased awareness and sensitivity to topology and geography.

2. Canakkale Antenna



The search for a shape with minimum impact led to the winning design, almost like an inverted, knotted tie, that separates the antenna and observation deck from the recreational facilities at ground level. Not only does the final design have minimum impact on the hill, but the curvature at the base actually led to the idea of the walkway and interior gardens, a feature not included in the original brief. Madrazo’s team also discovered that, due to the unique shape, the profile changes as viewers approach the tower.



Photo from Powerhouse Company

"We wanted to do something that was recognizable but with restraint," he says. "As subtle as possible."

3. Canakkale Antenna



The Çanakkale Antenna is on an aggressive construction plane, set to be finished in 2015 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Gallipoli.



Photo from Powerhouse Company

The search for a shape with minimum impact led to the winning design, almost like an inverted, knotted tie, that separates the antenna and observation deck from the recreational facilities at ground level. Not only does the final design have minimum impact on the hill, but the curvature at the base actually led to the idea of the walkway and interior gardens, a feature not included in the original brief. Madrazo’s team also discovered that, due to the unique shape, the profile changes as viewers approach the tower.

4. Canakkale Antenna Recreational Facility



The design incorporate a large ring that forms an interior garden.



Photo from Powerhouse Company

The Çanakkale Antenna is on an aggressive construction plane, set to be finished in 2015 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Gallipoli, so Madrazo’s team won’t have to wait long to see the completed concept. They’ll have to wait a little longer to find out what locals nickname the big addition to the skyline.

5. Canakkale Antenna Design Sketch



The Turkish city of Canakkale announced a contest last year to design a massive observation and broadcast tower for a hillside overlooking the former Ottoman fortress.



Photo from Powerhouse Company