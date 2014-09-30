Support an Eco-Friendly School in Zambia

On October 2, 2014, a benefit at The Diamond Horseshoe in New York City will raise funds for the 14+ Foundation , a nonprofit that aims to build schools and orphanages for African children. The foundation's first project is the Chipakata Children’s Academy in Zambia, Africa. The design of the school was executed as a collaborative effort by a group of design professionals including Susan Rodriguez, FAIA, a founding partner and Design Principal at Ennead Architects; Frank Lupo, FAIA, an adjunct professor at Pratt Institute; Nat Oppenheimer, PE, Executive Vice President of Robert Silman Associates, and Randy Antonia Lott, Director at Moed de Armas & Shannon Architects.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

The school is made up of a variety of modules, between which lie outdoor spaces that are shaded by a steel canopy. Clerestory windows let in daylight and natural ventilation. Built from local materials, the school is being constructed with the help of local construction firms and community members, and it's first phase will open in 2014. A health clinic and various agricultural initiatives will follow.

Tickets for the benefit can be purchased here.