On Canada’s Sunshine Coast, a Radiant Green-Roofed Home Asks $1.75M

Footprint: 3,799 square feet (six bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.29 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to 111 Wharf Road. This custom-designed modern home is sure to satisfy the most discerning buyers. Notable features include: vaulted ceilings, clerestory windows, a chef’s kitchen, and bright living space with spectacular water, mountain, and island views. It’s perfect for large or extended families, as there is a nanny/in-law suite on the lower level. Located in the family friendly community of Langdale, just minutes to the ferry with beach access and world-class hiking/biking trails nearby. Langdale also has its own independent Sunshine Coast Regional District water supply. Overall, this property is a must see for anyone considering West Vancouver or the Sunshine Coast."