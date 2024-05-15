SubscribeSign In
On Canada’s Sunshine Coast, a Radiant Green-Roofed Home Asks $1.75M

Spanning nearly 4,000 square feet, the six-bedroom residence frames spectacular water and mountain views, and it comes with a guest suite.
Location: 111 Wharf Rd, Gibsons, British Columbia, Canada

Price: $2,388,000 CAD (about $1,749,258 USD)

Year Built: 2016

Footprint: 3,799 square feet (six bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.29 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to 111 Wharf Road. This custom-designed modern home is sure to satisfy the most discerning buyers. Notable features include: vaulted ceilings, clerestory windows, a chef’s kitchen, and bright living space with spectacular water, mountain, and island views. It’s perfect for large or extended families, as there is a nanny/in-law suite on the lower level. Located in the family friendly community of Langdale, just minutes to the ferry with beach access and world-class hiking/biking trails nearby. Langdale also has its own independent Sunshine Coast Regional District water supply. Overall, this property is a must see for anyone considering West Vancouver or the Sunshine Coast."

The home has major curb appeal with its thriving green roof and bright-orange front door.&nbsp;

Clerestory windows wrap around the kitchen/living area, infusing the home with sunshine.

Folding glass doors connect the living area with a large deck overlooking the water.

The six bedrooms frame picturesque views of the surrounding landscape.

A standalone guest suite awaits on the lower level, complete with direct outdoor access.

111 Wharf Road in Gibsons, British Columbia, Canada, is currently listed for $2,388,000 CAD (about $1,749,258 USD) by Sue Scott of Engel & Volkers Vancouver.

