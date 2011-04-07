Summer Squash Salad
"This brilliant, no-brainer recipe has gotten me through many a last-minute summer lunch with friends," Heidi says. "It's a mouth-watering crowd-pleaser—not bad on the eyes either—and the perfect dish for a gardner swimming in squash and basil. The freshest and tastiest zucchinis work best, and I've found that small- to medium-size ones shave much easier than jumbos."
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Serves 6
Ingredients:
1/3 cup good olive oil
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon coarse kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
1/4 teaspoon dried and crushed red pepper
2 pounds zucchini or yellow squash or a mix of both
Cherry tomatos, halved (optional)
1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh basil
1/4 cup toasted pine nuts
Parmesan cheese shavings
Method:
1. To make the dressing, whisk olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and black and red peppers together in a bowl. Set aside.
2. Using a vegetable peeler, slice squash from top to bottom into ribbons (about 1/16-inch thick). Place ribbons in a bowl and add basil, pine nuts, and tomatoes (if using). Add dressing and toss.
3. Season with salt and pepper and top with parmesan cheese shavings.