This 390-Square-Foot Renovation Is Compact Yet Comfortable in Greenwich Village

An alumnus of Richard Meier’s studio, Matt Krajewski had recently begunhis own practice when he was commissioned to transform a ruin of a 390- square-foot Manhattan apartment. Avoiding the anxiety of influence that might have plagued another Meier-trained architect, Krajewski embraced his longtime mentor’s signature bright white minimalism. Recasting the legendary designer’s "superstyle" in a fashion of his own, Krajewski flipped the tiny interior into a space-defying home—all on a budget of $130,000.