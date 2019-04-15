This 390-Square-Foot Renovation Is Compact Yet Comfortable in Greenwich Village
By Dwell and Ron Broadhurst / Photos by Adam Friedberg
An architect revamps a pint-sized Manhattan apartment for a couple on the go.

An alumnus of Richard Meier’s studio, Matt Krajewski had recently begunhis own practice when he was commissioned to transform a ruin of a 390- square-foot Manhattan apartment. Avoiding the anxiety of influence that might have plagued another Meier-trained architect, Krajewski embraced his longtime mentor’s signature bright white minimalism. Recasting the legendary designer’s "superstyle" in a fashion of his own, Krajewski flipped the tiny interior into a space-defying home—all on a budget of $130,000.

