Surrounded by rice fields, umbrella pines, vineyards, and miles of pristine white beaches, Sublime Comporta is the epitome of a relaxing vacation destination. Designed by Miguel Câncio Martins and José Alberto Charrua, the award-winning Portuguese hotel now features new villas, a restaurant and a spa. All beautifully captured by photographer Nelson Garrido. The latest additions blend into the landscape and take their place among the other buildings. Natural materials like wood and reed complement the modern design of the villas, which also takes cues from classic "cabana" houses. But these are not ordinary guests suites. Each two-bedroom villa has a living room and kitchen, underfloor heating, an indoor/outdoor fireplace, a private pool, as well as private outdoor areas which overlook the spectacular surroundings.





