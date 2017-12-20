Stylish Sicilian Bedroom

Let's start with the flooring again. In this case it's Artigo rubber flooring in the color Smoke. Moncada designed the pendant light, and the lamp on the sidetable is the KD27 by Joe Colombo for Kartell. Moncada uses a bit of Algue by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Vitra to create a visual barrier to the stairs, and the decal on the wall is by My Vinilo. Best of all, the bedroom opens directly onto a terrace with views of the sea.