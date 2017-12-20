View Photos
Stylish Sicilian Bedroom
By Aaron Britt
Architect Francesco Moncada's surprisingly modern renovation in Syracuse, Sicily, is home not just to himself, his girlfriend, and his brother, but to a suite of clever design moves. In Renovate Today!, our latest special issue, we take a look at the myriad types of flooring he used to create a contemporary home in an 18th-century building. Now check out the bedroom.
Let's start with the flooring again. In this case it's Artigo rubber flooring in the color Smoke. Moncada designed the pendant light, and the lamp on the sidetable is the KD27 by Joe Colombo for Kartell. Moncada uses a bit of Algue by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Vitra to create a visual barrier to the stairs, and the decal on the wall is by My Vinilo. Best of all, the bedroom opens directly onto a terrace with views of the sea.
