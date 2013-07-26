Stylish Floating Lounge Chairs for Summer

The pieces are shaped slightly different, one can accommodate two people (the Christina), another is long enough to recline atop (the Athina), and one is designed so that you can easily sit with your legs in the water (the Henry). Each features ropes to tie the individual floats together to create a "Pangaea" of sorts. The Chat collection retails for €175.00 and is available from an online pop-up shop until August 5. Get 'em while it's still hot outside.