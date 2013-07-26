View Photos
Stylish Floating Lounge Chairs for Summer
By Diana Budds
The most stylish floating lounge chairs we've seen lately come courtesy of Spanish design firm Imaisde. We love the candy-cane stripes, bright colors, and retro influences in the three-piece collection Imaisde bills as "the first design inflatables in history."
The pieces are shaped slightly different, one can accommodate two people (the Christina), another is long enough to recline atop (the Athina), and one is designed so that you can easily sit with your legs in the water (the Henry). Each features ropes to tie the individual floats together to create a "Pangaea" of sorts. The Chat collection retails for €175.00 and is available from an online pop-up shop until August 5. Get 'em while it's still hot outside.
