Are These Faux Flowers the Real Secret to a Sophisticated Home?

If you’ve been itching to give your space a spring reset, florals are an easy—and seasonally appropriate—place to start. A vase of budding blooms on the kitchen counter or a lush arrangement on a bedside table is an opportunity to bring the outdoors in, and add a layer of liveliness to your home in the process.
From a few whimsical wildflower stems to a full-blown colorful bouquet, botanicals are a quick, simple way to install a pop of personality and a hit of nature in one fell swoop—and you might be surprised just how dramatically they can elevate a room.
All that being said, there are obvious downsides to fresh-cut arrangements: as beautiful as they may be, they’re just not long for this world. That’s where dried and artificial plants and florals can come into play and liven up your home without the worry.
Speaking of worrying, it should also be noted that faux flowers have come a long (long!) way from the tacky silk blooms of yesteryear. It’s possible to showcase beautiful and realistic arrangements without the mess or maintenance thanks to small, sustainably-minded producers like Afloral. Combining natural beauty and modern minimalism, the female-founded team behind Afloral believes "the joy of nature should never fade" through their selection of permanent botanicals and hassle-free stems.
Afloral is a great resource for luxe—and convincing—faux greenery and florals that bring a springlike vibe to any home, any time of year. Picture a terracotta vase overflowing with lush Aspen branches or a forever-fresh spray of cherry blossoms bursting out of a chic clay jug. These are arrangements that will last well beyond the changing of the seasons.
Whether your vibe is soft yellow poppies or wild, structural sprigs, Afloral’s faux botanicals are a chance to bring nature indoors while investing in permanence. Bend and style the fully-wired stems to create the arrangement of your dreams, and go wild with self-expression.
