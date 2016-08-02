View Photos
Study Light by MSDS
Study Light is a minimal lamp created by Toronto-based designer MSDS.
MSDS is dedicated to material exploration, resourcefulness, and commitment to client needs. The study light is a simple light intended for the office, den, or bedroom. Its shell is made of a single cast metal part and is both evocative of iconic task lighting and resolutely domestic.
