Structural Panels

The structural material created by Panelite duplicates this shape, using a polymer or aluminum core within fiberglass-reinforced casings.



The panels are lightweight enough (a tenth of the weight of plate glass) for any applica-tion, including exterior or interior walls, fur-nishings, and surfaces, yet their high tensile strength makes them heavyweights in hold-ing their own for construction. All this would be for naught if the material was opaque, so the panels are transparent and glow softly or with vigor, depending on surrounding light sources. And unlike the habitats of honeybees, which are always a luminous yellow, Panelite offers a variety of standard colors ranging from subtle light blue to flaming red, and can custom-match a hue to any Pantone chip of your choosing.