Striking Lamps by New York Lighting Designers

The work of four innovative New York lighting designers will take center stage at the Worrell Smith Gallery in Westport, Connecticut, this October at an exhibition titled "Let There Be."

The Craft Table Lamp from the Freeform Lamp Series by John Procario, based in Cold Spring, New York. The bent white-oak frame is inlaid with LEDs.

The exhibition, which opens on October 3 and runs through November 1, features designs by Jason Miller, Mary Wallis, John Procario, and Danielle Trofe. The pieces—desk, wall, and floor lamps as well as chandeliers and pendants—reflect a range of styles and influences, from Craftsman to Italian modernism, says Greg Smith, the gallery’s owner and curator.

The Modo Chandelier by Jason Miller Studio, based in Brooklyn.

"The designs are thoughtful," says Greg Smith, the gallery’s owner and curator. "Each one was selected based upon the consideration that they are creating designs for lighting that have never been produced before. Be it their form, their techniques, or their materials, these designers are doing things that are both progressive and important. It’s just as important that we take note and celebrate it as it is happening."

The copper-and-blown-glass Acorn Pendant by Mary Wallis of the Brooklyn-based Mary Wallis Studio.

The Worrell Smith Gallery, at 611 Riverside Avenue in Westport, Connecticut, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

This neon floor lamp by Mary Wallis has an oil-rubbed bronze base.