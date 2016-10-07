Stora Sjöfallet 2 by Joliark

The allocation of each dwelling is revealed in the north facade where the accompanying balconies compose a sharp architectural theme. The smallest units are situated at ground level, larger single- decks above and duplexes on top. All apartments in this stacked-row-house structure is accessed either through the indoor entrance hallway, the courtyard level or an entrance balcony on the south side. The elongated volume is divided in two parts where the in-between space functions as a common foyer with indoor bicycle parking and two elevators connecting all entrance floors. Wooden window frames and greenery softens the otherwise bare materials, characteristic of the building. The gables hold nets for climbing plants and the roof is partly covered with sedum to delay rainwater.



