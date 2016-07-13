Stopping by James Turrell’s Twilight Epiphany at Sunset
When Austin-based photographer and designer Chase Daniel recently visited Houston, he stopped to capture James Turrell’s Twilight Epiphany Skyspace at the Suzanne Deal Booth Centennial Pavilion. Sitting adjacent to the Shepherd School of Music on Rice University’s campus, the two-story structure was built in 2012 out of concrete, stone, composite steel, and grass. It’s been acoustically engineered to be a place where students can experiment with sound and host musical performances after sunset. The light effects are made possible by a series of LED lights that Turrell designed to project onto the ceiling and through an opening of the 72-foot square roof.
