Every Day Feels Like Summer Camp at This Montana Compound Seeking $15M

Perched just above the shore of Flathead Lake, Stone Creek Camp includes seven fully furnished structures and over sixteen acres of wilderness.
Text by
Location: 20225 Hwy 35, Bigfork, Montana

Price: $14,950,000

Architect: Arthur Andersson

Year Built: 2007

Footprint: 15,034 square feet (9 bedrooms, 17 baths)

Lot Size: 16.68 acres

From the Agent: "Created to complement the environment it sits within, Stone Creek Camp encompasses nearly 17 acres along 718 feet of frontage on the east shore of Montana’s Flathead Lake, less than 10 minutes from Bigfork’s charming downtown. Totaling over 15,000 square feet in seven structures, including: a main house with 1 bedroom, a lake house with five suites, a tree house with three suites, a lodge, a kitchen house, a gate house, and the original cabin. The property is being sold furnished."

Stone Creek Camp sits on a lush 16.68-acre lot overlooking Flathead Lake.

The accommodations feature generous, sunlit porches with stunning views of the waterfront.

One of the structures is topped with a green roof that blends into the hillside setting. &nbsp;

Natural materials such as stone and wood give the architecture a rugged honesty.

The property also includes a private pier and boat dock.

