Office workers ride zip lines down the streets of San Francisco, where a roller coaster has been installed as a new form of public transport: Welcome to the artistic world of Steve Lambert, who thoroughly reimagined the City by the Bay in a recent project with Packard Jennings.

A born-and-raised West Coaster now living in New York City, Lambert thrives on humorous provocation. His projects often take the form of media pranks, anonymous signs, and what he calls "anti-advertising." Art, Lambert says, "is a bridge that connects uncommon, idealistic, or even radical ideas with everyday life."

