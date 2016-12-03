Stephanie Spellers: The Revolutionary Art of Listening

In the United States, we’ve stopped listening to one another—truly, deeply listening to the words coming from those we don’t agree with, or those who are different from us, says Episcopal priest Stephanie Spellers. In order to reach true understanding and move forward as a people, Spellers says we have to relearn the most fundamental sense: listening with love, hope, and vulnerability.



Stephanie Spellers is an Episcopal priest and author who is known for fueling "radical welcome" in churches across the US.





&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;br&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;