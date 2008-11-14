View Photos
Step into My Office
Add to
Like
Share
By David A. Greene –
A sign of the times? French designer Paul Coudamy's offices for the advertising firm Beast are made entirely from corrugated cardboard. Coudamy's solution to the agency's small budget and tight timeline was to cut, glue, and tape the 4cm-thick cardboard sheets into 20 workspaces and "confessional" meeting rooms, with silver photo umbrellas used to diffuse the overhead lighting.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Advantages to the unusual/mundane material are its portability and modularity, as entire work stations can be reconfigured by a couple of skinny interns. Downsides are flammability, offgassing, and possible company-wide depression. However: There's the je ne sais quoi of impressing clients with a more-downwardly-mobile-than-thou chic; there's no better way of saying "we really need your business" than crouching in a cardboard-box cubicle.