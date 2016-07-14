Step Inside a Dramatic Brazilian Mountainside Masterpiece
View Photos

By MyDomaine / Published by MyDomaine
This striking and dramatic home hails from the portfolio of Brazilian design firm Ouriço Arquitetura e Design.

Written by Jillian Knox Finley

From soaring ceilings to raw wood furnishings, the home's vibe is entirely soulful and impeccably edited. A sleekly turned-out mountainside retreat with flourishes of passionate color and organic materiality, it will have you craving your next escape. Keep scrolling to go inside.

