Stainless Chef

Gotcha!, a resource of U.C. Berkeley’s School of Information Management & Systems, defines "early adopter" as "a minority of clients/users that are the first to perceive value in new products, services, or ideas, begin to use them, and become adept with them before the majority of eventual clients/users does." Designer, contractor, and environmental consultant John Picard, the man behind multimillion-dollar ecosensitive ren-ovations of Sony’s Culver City studio lot and New York headquarters and the Clinton administration’s "Greening of the White House," is perhaps the earliest adopter of them all. As he contemplates the area of his basement that will eventually accommodate solid-oxide fuel-cell storage, Picard notes, "Nothing will be here for at least 15 months, but for me that’s nothing."

"It didn't bother me to do a house with a lot of things half the size of what people think is normal," John Picard says of his half-lot home in Manhattan Beach. The home's steel frame offers a maximum expanse of glass. Because of the small footprint, Picard wanted every inch of the living space to be usable—which is made possible by the steel frame and a service core that runs the entire height of the building.

Having a basement in Manhattan Beach, California, is unusual enough, but the differences between Picard’s house and the neighbors’ hardly end there. Inspired by industrial and commercial projects, the approximately 2,500-square-foot half-lot home was framed in tubed steel (the ever-affable Picard questions how the wood-framed houses that dominate the area stand up, and provides his own answer: "I guess the termites are holding hands in the stucco"). Because of the small footprint, Picard wanted every inch of the living space to be usable—which is made possible by the steel frame and a service core that runs the entire height of the building. This chase contains all of the home’s extensive mechanical and electrical systems: "You just plug each floor into the back of the house," Picard explains, as though it were as simple as charging a cell phone. With eyes ever-focused on the future and minimizing waste, he says, "If I had to do some surgery on the spine, it would be like undoing a zipper, compared to doing a major demolition and having to follow a system throughout the house."

Opening onto the open-plan living and dining rooms, the aluminum Bulthaup System 20 kitchen with its nine-foot-long stainless steel island and Miele appliances has become a focal point of the house. Pressed in one seamless sheet of steel, the island, Picard says with the obvious pride of a satisfied customer, "is an amazing piece of engineering."

One thing Picard won’t be changing any time soon is the Bulthaup System 20 kitchen installed on the third floor. He explains, "It’s got an enduring aesthetic design—it’s contemporary but conservative—they don’t add any bullshit."

Where the System 20 is the showpiece in the kitchen, from the master bedroom it's impossible not to notice the egg-shaped Agape tub in the doorless bathroom. Picard glibly remarks, "When you're spending $6,000 on a tub and $2,000 on a faucet fixture, you've got to make sure what you're buying is something that stands out."

Picard and his daughter, Alexis, who visits on weekends, enjoy cooking fresh ingredients like fish or artichokes in the Miele steam oven. The translucent glass wall provides plenty of natural light and gives the aluminum-and-stainless-steel kitchen a soft white glow.