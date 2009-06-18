Square Meal: A 3-Day Feast

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Mobile Restaurant Row Saturday night, Dwell will be corralling some of LA's favorite mobile eateries for the city's first mobile restaurant row as part of our Night at the Movies . The one-night-only street food bazaar will include a classic taco truck, a modern hot dog cart, organic fast food, ice cream sandwiches, cupcakes and more. Come hungry! (The restaurants that will be rolling in are listed here .) Location: The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA 152 North Central Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90013 Time: 5pm-8:30pm

Coolhaus Contest Winner Announced! On Friday evening June 26 we'll announce the winner of Dwell's contest to name the next architecturally-inspired ice cream sandwich by Coolhaus . Coolhaus will debut the new flavor on Saturday night June 27 at our Mobile Restaurant Row (see below).

2009 AIA Los Angeles Restaurant Design Awards The 5th Annual AIA Los Angeles Restaurant Design Awards Ceremony will be held on Friday evening, June 26. These awards celebrate excellence in the design of restaurants, cafes, bars, lounges and nightclubs. A panel of distinguished jurors, composed of Jonathan Gold (Restaurant Critic, LA Weekly), Cedd Moses (Founder/CEO, 213), Michael Palladino, FAIA (Design Partner, Richard Meier & Partners Architects), and Louise (Lu) Sandhaus (Graphic Designer, Louise Sandhaus Design-LSD) selected this year's award recipients. You can attend the awards by purchasing a Dwell Conference Plus ticket or, if you are in the design trade, a Friday Evening add-on ticket to your Trade Exhibition ticket.

Square Meal on the Street Typical street food in American cities has long been associated with a limited menu of greasy hot dogs, soft pretzels, and barely passable tacos. But as adventurous chefs give up the heat of restaurant kitchens for the experimental territory of mobile eateries, urbanites are finding a much wider array—and a much higher quality—of food on the go. In this session we look at how the unpredictable atmosphere of street-side dining and the advent of social technology have turned the dreaded "roach coach" into a sought-out destination. Panelists: Kam Miceli (Owner, Green Truck ), Larry Bain and Sue Moore (Co-Founders, Let's Be Frank ), Christopher Rutherford (Co-Founder, saveourtacotrucks.org ) Moderator: Sarah Rich, Dwell Editor Location: Los Angeles Convention Center Time: 12pm-12:45pm

Sunday June 28 at the LA Convention Center



The Gestalt of Meat: From Art to Eating

Meat. It's many things to many people. From slaughter to sustenance this panel takes a look at how we react to meat and how art and information can mediate our interaction with it.

Panelists: Charlie Grosso (Photographer, Charlie Studio), Sasha Wizansky (Co-Founder and Editor, Meatpaper), Neal Fraser (Co-Owner, Grace Restaurant, BLD Restaurant)

Moderator: Evan Kleiman, Host of KCRW's Good Food

Time: 1-1:30pm

The Food Network: Social Media and the Way We Eat

For many a web-savvy urbanite, Twitter has become the new dinner bell. While we still can't enjoy a fabulous meal virtually (and with we luck never will), wired gastronomes have built a vast online culinary community that serves up everything but the food itself. Bloggers, Tweeters, and nomadic restauranteurs offer some plainspeak about how the Internet is feeding a movement.

Panelists: Sarah J. Gim (Editor, Tastespotting), Mark Manguera (Founder, Kogi), Mike Prasad (Brand/New Media Director, Kogi), Freya Estreller (Co-Founder, Coolhaus, Farchitecture)

Moderator: Sarah Rich, Dwell Editor

Time: 1:30-2pm

Victory Garden and the City

In the summer of 2008, an old post-war tradition was revived in San Francisco with the planting of a 10,000-square-foot Victory Garden in front of City Hall. A symbol of sustainability and self-sufficiency, the garden became something of a character in itself—a member of the San Francisco community. Come hear Victory Garden designer John Bela talk about planning, planting, and harvesting this epic, edible landscape.

Speaker: John Bela (Founder/Director, Rebar)

Moderator: Evan Kleiman, Host of KCRW's Good Food

Time: 2-2:30pm

Modern Taste: The Creative Potential of the Home Cook

An active culinary counterculture has coalesced recently around underground dining events that deliberately diverge from the restaurant experience. Michael Cirino will discuss how the freedom of cooking at home expands the boundaries of creativity in food preparation and design, and how modern cooking equipment and techniques allow the highest level of haute cuisine to be created in a home kitchen.

Speaker: Michael Cirino (Founder, A Razor A Shiny Knife)

Moderator: Evan Kleiman, Host of KCRW's Good Food

Time: 2:30-3pm

Freshly Picked: LA's Thriving Farmer's Markets

In a city that seems to go on forever, the country is not so far away. Southern California farmers having been bringing their produce into LA for decades, but the city's market scene has reached new heights of popularity as the local food movement takes root. Hear straight from the farmers about the strength of LA's urban-rural connection.

Panelists: Laura Avery (Manager, Santa Monica Farmers' Markets), Bridget Bueche (Southern California Executive Chef and Marketing Manager, Sub-Zero Wolf), Mariella Balbi (Chocolatier, Guanni Organic), Molly Gean (Co-Owner, Harry's Berries)

Moderator: Evan Kleiman, Host of KCRW's Good Food

Time: 3-3:30pm

Square Meal in Process, in the Valcucine Sustainable Kitchen

Demonstration: Little Flower Makes Candy

Candy pro Christine Moore shows the stages of lollipop making. From hot sugar syrup to molding to chilling, it's an exercise in precision that turns a few cups of sugar into a sweet work of art.

Presenter: Christine Moore (Owner, Little Flower Candy Company)

Time: 12-12:30pm

Demonstration: How to Cook an Egg (Exactly How You Want It)

In this demonstration, Michael Cirino will display all of the stages an egg goes through as it is cooked to very specific temperatures (54C-74C), explaining how achieving a perfectly cooked egg is just a matter of learning a little science.

Presenter: Michael Cirino (Founder, A Razor A Shiny Knife)

Time: 12:30-1pm

For more information about Dwell on Design and to buy tickets, visit dwellondesign.com.

Chair and Vegetables image: Copyright Aya Brackett