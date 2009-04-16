View Photos
Spring Greening Winners Announced
By Sarah Rich –
Our friends over at Inhabitat have announced the winners of their Spring Greening Contest, which asked entrants to submit a clever idea for DIY design.
The grand prize took advantage of old phone books—those massive stacks of paper that we can't ever seem to prevent receiving on our doorsteps. Brazilian designer Rodrigo Jaroseski turned the pages into a sturdy and intricate base of accordioned paper, then topped the rounded stand with a soft-cornered piece of glass. Second and third place prizes went to a necklace made of recycled plastic bottles and a bookshelf made of books. Check out all the contest winners and the editors' choice here.
