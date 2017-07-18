Spotlight on WRNS Studio and Their Work in the Bay Area—and Beyond

Founded in San Francisco by Jeff Warner, John A. Ruffo, Sam Nunes, and Bryan Shiles, the Bay Area firm is known for the variety of their identity-rich, site-specific projects—as well as their commitment to sustainability.

Continue reading for a look at some of their standout projects.

Cover photo by Tim Griffith



Location: San Francisco, California

WRNS Studio was hired by Airbnb to expand their existing headquarters located in a historic warehouse building in San Francisco's South of Market (SOMA) neighborhood. They were asked to create a work space that would reflect the spirit of the company—that is, design-forward entrepreneurs focused on bringing the world together. The firm helped them accommodate their rapid expansion by designing scalable "neighborhoods": work spaces that can be opened up and grow with the company. Social spaces and smaller usable nooks and benches are used to thread the office together and enhance the community vibe, forming a creative office space that embodies the company's culture.