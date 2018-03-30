View Photos
Spotlight on Chilean Architect Mathias Klotz
Known for thoughtfully constructed modular homes that embrace their surroundings, award-winning Chilean architect Mathias Klotz has developed a distinctive language that's all his own.
An active filmmaker and photographer in addition to his architecture practice—which spans over 30 years—Klotz, together with the 2016 Pritzker Prize-winning Alejandro Aravena, is the most internationally renowned Chilean architect today. Integrating interiors and exteriors, his modular contemporary homes play with light and shadow to dramatic effect. Firmly rooted in modernist traditions, Klotz uses timber and exposed concrete to connect his structures with the often rugged, coastal landscapes in which they sit.
Below, we take a look at some spectacular examples of this talented architect's work.
Casa Raúl, Aculeo, Chile, 2007
