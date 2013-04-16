Spazio Marni in Salone del Mobile
Spazio Marni in Salone del Mobile

By Olivia Martin
Dwell looks inside Spazio Marni, Marni's new multipurpose venue in Milan.

Situated in a restored 1920s factory, the nearly 11,000-square-foot space was finished for this year’s Salone Internazionale del Mobile 2013. It was built to accommodate all of Marni’s activities from fashion shows and collection presentations, to special projects and collaborations. Marni sought to retain the factory’s patina and original architecture, working diligently to preserve much of the old character.

Marni also hosted their "ABI-tanti" workshop, which allowed people to create tiny robot-like creatures as part of the installation.

The 100 chairs project, which Dwell previewed a few weeks ago was shown in this space, the bright colors contrast with the weathered walls.

Salone attendees fill the space on Viale Umbria.

