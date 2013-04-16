View Photos
Spazio Marni in Salone del Mobile
Add to
Like
Share
By Olivia Martin –
Dwell looks inside Spazio Marni, Marni's new multipurpose venue in Milan.
Situated in a restored 1920s factory, the nearly 11,000-square-foot space was finished for this year’s Salone Internazionale del Mobile 2013. It was built to accommodate all of Marni’s activities from fashion shows and collection presentations, to special projects and collaborations. Marni sought to retain the factory’s patina and original architecture, working diligently to preserve much of the old character.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.