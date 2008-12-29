Southern Comfort

The owners curate with grace and humor, intelligently building upon local interest in the equestrian and the outdoors. Sam Bassett is a Louisville native who did his stint at Parson's School of Design in New York; he and his partner Jim George are retail industry mavens with a refined eye and a warm touch that's really, in a word, irresistible. Represented are the usual suspects--Jonathan Adler and Roost--as well as local designers with a compatible aesthetic.



Perhaps Louisville's most wittily edited home boutique, Scout has been successful enough in its four-year life to give birth to a second location across the street from its original spot.



Scout

801 E Market St

Louisville, KY 40206

(502) 584-8989