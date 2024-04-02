Subscribe now to get The Money Issue and save 20% with promo code REALBUDGETS
SubscribeSign In
Here’s Your Chance to Live in Zaha Hadid–Designed Miami PenthouseView 13 Photos

Here’s Your Chance to Live in Zaha Hadid–Designed Miami Penthouse

The museum-quality residence by the famed architect is on the market for $25M.
Text by
Presented by
View 13 Photos

1000 Biscayne Blvd. #5501 in Miami, Florida, is currently listed at $25,000,000 by Saddy Abaunza Delgado at ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

Experience the pinnacle of luxury living in Zaha Hadid’s visionary masterpiece in Miami. This highly sought-after penthouse (essentially a sky mansion spanning 9,200 square feet) comes with four-car parking, five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, and dedicated staff. 

It was recently transformed with heightened ceilings in the living and family rooms, with doors upgraded from eight to 10 feet. There is also a fully-equipped second kitchen with Crestron and Lutron systems, window treatments, and double washer and dryer. 

The home comes with a myriad of amenities including a sky lounge with breathtaking views and outdoor space, and indoor/outdoor wellness area and spa. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 6 full, 1 partial 

Year Built: 2019

Square Feet: 9,200

Here’s Your Chance to Live in Zaha Hadid–Designed Miami Penthouse - Photo 1 of 12 -


Here’s Your Chance to Live in Zaha Hadid–Designed Miami Penthouse - Photo 2 of 12 -


Here’s Your Chance to Live in Zaha Hadid–Designed Miami Penthouse - Photo 3 of 12 -


Here’s Your Chance to Live in Zaha Hadid–Designed Miami Penthouse - Photo 4 of 12 -


Here’s Your Chance to Live in Zaha Hadid–Designed Miami Penthouse - Photo 5 of 12 -


Here’s Your Chance to Live in Zaha Hadid–Designed Miami Penthouse - Photo 6 of 12 -


Here’s Your Chance to Live in Zaha Hadid–Designed Miami Penthouse - Photo 7 of 12 -


Here’s Your Chance to Live in Zaha Hadid–Designed Miami Penthouse - Photo 8 of 12 -


Here’s Your Chance to Live in Zaha Hadid–Designed Miami Penthouse - Photo 9 of 12 -


Here’s Your Chance to Live in Zaha Hadid–Designed Miami Penthouse - Photo 10 of 12 -


Here’s Your Chance to Live in Zaha Hadid–Designed Miami Penthouse - Photo 11 of 12 -


Here’s Your Chance to Live in Zaha Hadid–Designed Miami Penthouse - Photo 12 of 12 -
Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.