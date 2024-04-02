Here’s Your Chance to Live in Zaha Hadid–Designed Miami Penthouse
1000 Biscayne Blvd. #5501 in Miami, Florida, is currently listed at $25,000,000 by Saddy Abaunza Delgado at ONE Sotheby's International Realty.
Experience the pinnacle of luxury living in Zaha Hadid’s visionary masterpiece in Miami. This highly sought-after penthouse (essentially a sky mansion spanning 9,200 square feet) comes with four-car parking, five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, and dedicated staff.
It was recently transformed with heightened ceilings in the living and family rooms, with doors upgraded from eight to 10 feet. There is also a fully-equipped second kitchen with Crestron and Lutron systems, window treatments, and double washer and dryer.
The home comes with a myriad of amenities including a sky lounge with breathtaking views and outdoor space, and indoor/outdoor wellness area and spa.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 6 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2019
Square Feet: 9,200
