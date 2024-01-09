A French Norman-Style Manor in Locust Valley Seeks $9.8M

339 Duck Pond Road in Locust Valley, New York, is currently listed at $9,875,000 by Kathryn Maxwell-Pournaras and Marta Bruderman at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

This historic 1926 French Normandy estate dubbed "Wyomissing" sits on six-plus acres in Matinecock, New York. The home was originally built for J.D. Lyons by Delano and Aldrich, but has since been updated by architect Oliver Cope, interior designer Miles Redd, and landscape architect Ed Hollander. An octagonal room was added in the renovation.

Throughout, you’ll find antique parquet wood floors, 12 fireplaces, and fine paneling and moldings. Plus, the exquisite property features a pool, pool house, tennis court, outdoor kitchen, elevator, 3,000-bottle wine cellar, and art studio.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 9

Baths: 10 full, 2 partial

Year Built: 1926

Square Feet: 12,000

Plot Size: 6.33 acres