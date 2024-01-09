A French Norman-Style Manor in Locust Valley Seeks $9.8M

Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
An octagonal addition makes this home with pool, tennis court, elevator, and wine cellar even more special.
339 Duck Pond Road in Locust Valley, New York, is currently listed at $9,875,000 by Kathryn Maxwell-Pournaras and Marta Bruderman at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

This historic 1926 French Normandy estate dubbed "Wyomissing" sits on six-plus acres in Matinecock, New York. The home was originally built for J.D. Lyons by Delano and Aldrich, but has since been updated by architect Oliver Cope, interior designer Miles Redd, and landscape architect Ed Hollander. An octagonal room was added in the renovation. 

Throughout, you’ll find antique parquet wood floors, 12 fireplaces, and fine paneling and moldings. Plus, the exquisite property features a pool, pool house, tennis court, outdoor kitchen, elevator, 3,000-bottle wine cellar, and art studio.  

Listing Details   

Bedrooms: 9   

Baths: 10 full, 2 partial   

Year Built: 1926 

Square Feet: 12,000  

Plot Size: 6.33 acres

Jen Woo
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design. Catch her romping in the redwoods with #adognamedyogi at @jen_woo.

