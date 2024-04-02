A Stylish Lake Austin Estate Hits the Market

8818 Big View Drive in Austin, Texas, is currently listed at price upon request by Kumara Wilcoxon of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

Situated on a sprawling four-acre lot within a privately gated enclave, this extraordinary Lake Austin estate offers the perfect blend of luxury, privacy, and modern design. Inside, you’re met with soaring 20-foot ceilings, creating an open and airy atmosphere. The focal point of the living area is a custom steel fireplace framed by glass doors that seamlessly disappear into the walls, blending indoor and outdoor living spaces with picturesque lake views of the lake.

The kitchen is clad in book-matched, Calcutta gold marble, amid custom cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances to tickle the fancy of professional chef and cooking enthusiasts alike.

There are also a host of rooms for recreation. Host movie nights in the state-of-the-art media room, entertain in the flex space, or exercise in the gym that completely opens to the outdoors.

The stunning primary bedroom is a retreat in itself, with its own private patio overlooking the lake and a spa-like marble bathroom.

Spanning the entire length of the home is the poolside patio, extending the living space to the great outdoors. With a gentle breeze flowing year-round, this space is perfect for lounging and entertaining.

The highlight of the home—and its most coveted feature—is the 200 feet of Lake Austin waterfront and quarter-mile views of the protected park. Take advantage of the boat dock and spend days in the water or simply basking in the sun.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 5 full, 1 partial

Year Built: 2015

Square Feet: 7,159

Plot Size: 3.63 acres