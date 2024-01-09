For $2.2M, Be Steps Away From the Four-Season Recreation of Coeur d’Alene

808 E Lakeside Ave in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is currently listed at $2,250,000 by Lea Williams at Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty.

Enjoy comfortable urban living in the heart of downtown Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, with your own elevator, deck, and garage. Thoughtful design touches and appliances across the open plan include a linear gas fireplace, floating vanities, Thermador appliances, and two refrigerators.

Enjoy the outdoors on the upper level rooftop deck with a barbecue grill, a bar with an ice maker, and wine fridge. With more than 3,600 square feet of living space, this home feels like a house but with the "lock and go" appeal of a condo.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 6 full

Year Built: 2023

Square Feet: 3,602

Plot Size: 0.08 acres