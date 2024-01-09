Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
For $2.2M, Be Steps Away From the Four-Season Recreation of Coeur d’AleneView 6 Photos

For $2.2M, Be Steps Away From the Four-Season Recreation of Coeur d’Alene

Walk to restaurants, shops, Tubbs Hill, Lake Coeur d’Alene, and more from this sleek new build.
Text by
Presented by
View 6 Photos

808 E Lakeside Ave in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is currently listed at $2,250,000 by Lea Williams at Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty.

Enjoy comfortable urban living in the heart of downtown Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, with your own elevator, deck, and garage. Thoughtful design touches and appliances across the open plan include a linear gas fireplace, floating vanities, Thermador appliances, and two refrigerators. 

Enjoy the outdoors on the upper level rooftop deck with a barbecue grill, a bar with an ice maker, and wine fridge. With more than 3,600 square feet of living space, this home feels like a house but with the "lock and go" appeal of a condo.

Listing Details    

Bedrooms: 4    

Baths: 6 full

Year Built: 2023  

Square Feet: 3,602   

Plot Size: 0.08 acres

For $2.2M, Be Steps Away From the Four-Season Recreation of Coeur d’Alene - Photo 1 of 5 -


For $2.2M, Be Steps Away From the Four-Season Recreation of Coeur d’Alene - Photo 2 of 5 -


For $2.2M, Be Steps Away From the Four-Season Recreation of Coeur d’Alene - Photo 3 of 5 -


For $2.2M, Be Steps Away From the Four-Season Recreation of Coeur d’Alene - Photo 4 of 5 -


For $2.2M, Be Steps Away From the Four-Season Recreation of Coeur d’Alene - Photo 5 of 5 -
Jen Woo
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design. Catch her romping in the redwoods with #adognamedyogi at @jen_woo.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.