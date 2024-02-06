SubscribeSign In
This Quintessential Miami Beach Home, Complete With Water Frontage and Pool, Seeks $22.9MView 6 Photos

This Quintessential Miami Beach Home, Complete With Water Frontage and Pool, Seeks $22.9M

Clean, contemporary interiors make for a sexy seaside retreat.
Text by
Presented by
View 6 Photos

2770 Sunset Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, is currently listed at $22,900,000 by Reid Heidenry and Marko Gojanovic at ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

Nestled in the prestigious, guard-gated Sunset Islands I, this fully renovated two-story waterfront home sits on a 14,000-square-foot corner lot with 70 feet of water frontage and no fixed bridges. Southwest exposure provides sun at the pool all day long and beautiful sunset views overlooking downtown Miami. 

With more than 5,000 square feet of living space, the home boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms, an open living/dining room with fireplace and a full wet bar with a wine cooler. The chef’s kitchen features top-notch appliances, a center island, and breakfast nook. Upstairs, the primary suite includes a private terrace, walk-in closet, and a bright spa-like bath. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 6 

Baths: 5 full

Year Built: 1937

Square Feet: 5,161

Plot Size: 0.32 acres

This Quintessential Miami Beach Home, Complete With Water Frontage and Pool, Seeks $22.9M - Photo 1 of 5 -


This Quintessential Miami Beach Home, Complete With Water Frontage and Pool, Seeks $22.9M - Photo 2 of 5 -


This Quintessential Miami Beach Home, Complete With Water Frontage and Pool, Seeks $22.9M - Photo 3 of 5 -


This Quintessential Miami Beach Home, Complete With Water Frontage and Pool, Seeks $22.9M - Photo 4 of 5 -
This Quintessential Miami Beach Home, Complete With Water Frontage and Pool, Seeks $22.9M - Photo 5 of 5 -
Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.