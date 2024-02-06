This Quintessential Miami Beach Home, Complete With Water Frontage and Pool, Seeks $22.9M
2770 Sunset Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, is currently listed at $22,900,000 by Reid Heidenry and Marko Gojanovic at ONE Sotheby's International Realty.
Nestled in the prestigious, guard-gated Sunset Islands I, this fully renovated two-story waterfront home sits on a 14,000-square-foot corner lot with 70 feet of water frontage and no fixed bridges. Southwest exposure provides sun at the pool all day long and beautiful sunset views overlooking downtown Miami.
With more than 5,000 square feet of living space, the home boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms, an open living/dining room with fireplace and a full wet bar with a wine cooler. The chef’s kitchen features top-notch appliances, a center island, and breakfast nook. Upstairs, the primary suite includes a private terrace, walk-in closet, and a bright spa-like bath.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 6
Baths: 5 full
Year Built: 1937
Square Feet: 5,161
Plot Size: 0.32 acres
