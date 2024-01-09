In Amsterdam, a Light-Filled Apartment Seeks $2.9M

Solitudolaan 266 in Amsterdam, North Holland, is currently listed at $2,956,044 by Amsterdam Sotheby’s International Realty.

Perched on the 20th floor of the impressive State building, this apartment offers designer finishes and unobstructed views of Amsterdam from three sides. The home, located in the Bajeskwartier neighborhood, includes a spacious living area with an open kitchen, two generously-sized terraces, two bedrooms, a walk-in closet (which can also be used as a third bedroom), two bathrooms, and a separate laundry room. The sunny terraces face south and west, providing sun as well as shade all day long.

The entrance into the hallway of the apartment has two separate bathrooms and a cloakroom. The living area is divided into a living room, dining area, and kitchen. The open kitchen comes with composite natural stone counters and state-of-the-art appliances including a Bora induction hob, a Siemens steam combination oven and microwave combination oven, two limited-edition Quooker taps, two wine coolers, and a dishwasher with a lift. The spacious L-shaped living area with a gas fireplace is situated on the south and west sides of the apartment. Tall windows flood the home with natural light and stunning views.

The primary bedroom is situated on the corner with views from two sides. It is also outfitted with an en suite bathroom with a walk-in shower with UV and infrared (Sunshower) features and a double sink. The second separate bathroom includes a double sink, jacuzzi with light therapy, and walk-in shower. The hallway provides access to the separate laundry room.

The apartment is equipped with a Domotica system, allowing remote control through a mobile app, as well as underfloor heating, cooling, and air conditioning. A separate storage room is also included. Two parking spaces are available in the underground garage for an extra fee, and there is the possibility of taking over the electric charging stations. The ground lease is purchased in perpetuity.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full, 2 partial

Year Built: 2019

Square Feet: 3,132