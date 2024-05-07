This Airy Coral Gables Townhouse With a Showstopping Staircase Seeks $4.2M

653 Almeria Ave. #653 in Coral Gables, Florida, is currently listed at $4,200,000 by Rosario Borroto at ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

This corner unit row home in Coral Gables is filled with airy living spaces and chic finishes. Find grand-scale doors, a winding staircase, and an abundance of natural light.

The unique layout features four en suite bedrooms, guest quarters, a home office, and chef’s kitchen amid courtyard views. Outside, find a tranquil European pool and backyard.