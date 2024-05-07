This Airy Coral Gables Townhouse With a Showstopping Staircase Seeks $4.2M
Stylish touches and a calming water feature make this corner unit a tranquil space to call home.
653 Almeria Ave. #653 in Coral Gables, Florida, is currently listed at $4,200,000 by Rosario Borroto at ONE Sotheby's International Realty.
This corner unit row home in Coral Gables is filled with airy living spaces and chic finishes. Find grand-scale doors, a winding staircase, and an abundance of natural light.
The unique layout features four en suite bedrooms, guest quarters, a home office, and chef’s kitchen amid courtyard views. Outside, find a tranquil European pool and backyard.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2007
Square Feet: 3,485
Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.
