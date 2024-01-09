Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
This Charming Stone Residence in Toronto Asks $12MView 5 Photos

This Charming Stone Residence in Toronto Asks $12M

With nearly 12,000 square feet of living space, every square inch of this home has been thoughtfully designed.
Text by
Presented by
View 5 Photos

108 Sandringham Drive in Toronto, Ontario, is currently listed at $12,001,955 by Adam Brind at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

As one of city’s most renowned landmark estates, Rosewood Estate sets the bar for luxury in Toronto. The home sits nestled on a sprawling 1.12-acre private, ravine lot on a quiet, dead-end street. Redesigned by Lorne Rose and Dvira Interiors, the home features a whimsical touch with patterns aplenty. 

Rebuilt by JTF Custom Homes in 2019, the nearly 12,000-square-foot home has a myriad of luxurious details throughout like custom crown molding and wainscoting, imported wallpaper and hardware from Europe, built-in cabinetry and vanities by Falcon Kitchens, marble counters and hand-carved fireplace mantels, custom curtains and automated blinds, and meticulous landscaping in the gardens. There’s also a theater, two full sized-basketball courts (both inside and out), and a weight room.

Listing Details   

Bedrooms: 6 

Baths: 8 full

Year Built: 2019 

Square Feet: 12,000  

Plot Size: 1.12 acres

This Charming Stone Residence in Toronto Asks $12M - Photo 1 of 4 -


This Charming Stone Residence in Toronto Asks $12M - Photo 2 of 4 -


This Charming Stone Residence in Toronto Asks $12M - Photo 3 of 4 -


This Charming Stone Residence in Toronto Asks $12M - Photo 4 of 4 -
Jen Woo
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design. Catch her romping in the redwoods with #adognamedyogi at @jen_woo.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.