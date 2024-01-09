This Charming Stone Residence in Toronto Asks $12M

108 Sandringham Drive in Toronto, Ontario, is currently listed at $12,001,955 by Adam Brind at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

As one of city’s most renowned landmark estates, Rosewood Estate sets the bar for luxury in Toronto. The home sits nestled on a sprawling 1.12-acre private, ravine lot on a quiet, dead-end street. Redesigned by Lorne Rose and Dvira Interiors, the home features a whimsical touch with patterns aplenty.

Rebuilt by JTF Custom Homes in 2019, the nearly 12,000-square-foot home has a myriad of luxurious details throughout like custom crown molding and wainscoting, imported wallpaper and hardware from Europe, built-in cabinetry and vanities by Falcon Kitchens, marble counters and hand-carved fireplace mantels, custom curtains and automated blinds, and meticulous landscaping in the gardens. There’s also a theater, two full sized-basketball courts (both inside and out), and a weight room.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 6

Baths: 8 full

Year Built: 2019

Square Feet: 12,000

Plot Size: 1.12 acres