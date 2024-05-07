You Can Sleep Among the Trees in This Cantilevered Toronto Home, Asking $6.5M

95 Riverview Drive in Toronto, Ontario, is currently listed at $6,565,693 by Bosko Scepanovic at Sotheby's International Realty Canada.

Nestled within the Teddington Park neighborhood, overlooking the greens of Rosedale Golf Club, Riverview House was designed by Bruce Kuwabara in celebration of space and light. The open-plan living areas are created for family time, while floor-to-ceiling glass walls invite the natural beauty of the surrounding ravine into every corner of the home. The new chef’s kitchen, with an expansive marble island and reclaimed elm flooring, is equally suitable for everyday living or lavish entertaining.

An impressive single-piece steel staircase, crowned by a glorious run of skylights, takes you up to the second floor and along the gallery-like hall to three bedrooms and an open den. The primary bedroom with a marble en suite is cantilevered out into the ravine, offering a serene sanctuary among the treetops.