A Lovingly Restored Garden State Colonial Asks $5M

29 Norwood Avenue in Summit, New Jersey, is currently listed at $5,100,000 by Kristen Pierotti and Lear Bray Team at Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty.

This restored colonial features its original architectural details amid a new expanded floor plan and contemporary lighting, fixtures, and hardware. Vertex Builders and Klesse Architects collaborated to preserve the property while incorporating brand new systems and mechanics.

Just some of the details of the seven-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom home include soaring ceilings on all four floors, six-inch white oak wood flooring, cedar wood shingles, a mahogany front porch, and oversized custom windows.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 7

Baths: 6 full, 1 partial

Year Built: 1868

Square Feet: 8,500

Plot Size: 0.49 acres