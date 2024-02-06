A Snow-Covered Retreat in Colorado Hits the Market for $8.5M





122 Saddle Rock in Wolcott, Colorado, is currently listed at $8,495,000 by Tom Dunn at LIV Sotheby's International Realty.

Designed to dissolve the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces, this home offers panoramic mountain views from the great room under vaulted ceilings.

The kitchen is a haven for culinary enthusiasts, with top-of-the-line amenities like a professional range, double oven, and spacious walk-in pantry featuring a convenient sink. It’s all about the details here from designer-selected finishes to custom cabinetry.

Private quarters include five generously proportioned bedrooms, each accompanied by a private bathroom, and a charming bunk room with two sets of custom-built bunk beds. The primary bathroom is a soothing retreat where a strategically positioned tub offers more stunning views.

A rec room comes complete with a wet bar and pool table, while a versatile bonus room can be transformed into a private gym or even a wine cellar. Those that like to golf will appreciate that the home is situated on the 10th hole of the esteemed Norman Course with the clubhouse just five minutes away should you want to take a dip in the pool or enjoy a meal.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 6

Baths: 6 full, 1 partial

Year Built: 2022

Square Feet: 6,049

Plot Size: 1.91 acres