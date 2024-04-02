For $3.4M, This Redondo Beach Home Comes With Ocean Views and an Elevator

520 South Francisca Avenue in Redondo Beach, California, is currently listed at $3,495,000 by Cari Corbalis of Vista Sotheby's International Realty.

Take in 180-degree ocean views from this prime coastal location with 3,870-square-feet of living space, complete with a four-person elevator. The design ethos of this residence is characterized by its soaring 12- to 20-foot ceilings, which bathe the interiors in natural light, accentuating the open floor plan. On the uppermost floor, enjoy panoramas from the living area through large sliding glass doors that open to a large private veranda.

The gourmet kitchen is anchored by a quartz-topped island with a second sink. Viking appliances, including a six-burner range, built-in microwave, and warming drawer, elevate the cooking experience. Sleek white cabinetry, warm wood tones, high ceilings, and a stainless-steel sink embody a modern, clean aesthetic. The expansive walk-in pantry has custom built-in shelving and drawers for maximum organization.

Also on this level is the formal dining area and a cozy living area just off the kitchen. An exterior stairway leads to the rooftop deck with ocean views and a generous entertainment space and grill. The terraced rear yard has mature foliage for privacy, several levels for landscaping, and a couple flat spaces for sitting areas.

Inside and down one level are the bedrooms with hardwood floors, soft recessed lighting, and designer fixtures. Bathrooms have floating cabinetry, vessel sinks, and luxe finishes. Oversized windows and doors bathe the rooms in natural light, while sculpted accent walls add texture and dimension. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, a slider that leads directly to the rear yard, and an attached bathroom with a soaking tub and separate glass shower.

The home also offers a range of amenities like a separate laundry area complete with a sink and plenty of cabinetry. A separate private entertainment and theater room on the lowest level could be used as a home office or workout room. There is direct access to the finished garage with a bathroom for convenience.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3 full, 2 partial

Year Built: 2015

Square Feet: 3,870

Plot Size: 0.12 acres