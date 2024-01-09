A Stunning Waterfront Apartment in Brooklyn Lists for $6.6M

30 Front Street, 28B in Brooklyn, New York, is currently listed at $6,650,000 by Karen Heyman, Alan Heyman, and Casey Heyman at Sotheby’s International Realty - Downtown Manhattan Brokerage.

With views of the Manhattan Bridge, New York Harbor, Midtown and Downtown Manhattan, corner Residence 28B is a stunning three-bedroom-plus, three-and-a-half bathroom home. With 2,565 square feet of interior space, this apartment is ideal for quiet living and entertaining alike.

The centrally located foyer leads into the great room with views of the Manhattan Bridge. Accessible through double doors from the great room and foyer, the kitchen and dining area are separated from the main entertaining area and feature a statement island with an inlaid Fior di Bosco stone slab and chamfered edges, raked maple cabinetry paired with satin nickel hardware, and Gaggenau appliances.

The dining area is finished with a wet bar featuring maple cabinetry, a Fior di Bosco backsplash, stainless steel sink, and Thermador wine cooler. Located adjacent to the kitchen and dining area, the den or fourth bedroom provides an ideal place for quiet relaxation.

The primary suite holds a large walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with Agglo Ceppo honed stone walls, flooring and, countertops; brushed nickel shower controls; a freestanding soaking tub; and a custom-slatted white maple double vanity with satin nickel pulls, deck-mounted faucets, and oak controls.

Each of the secondary bedrooms have en suite bathrooms with mosaic flooring, undermount tubs with brushed nickel fixtures, custom vanities in maple, and rounded medicine cabinets.

Additional residence features include a walk-in pantry, a discreet closet with a LG washer and dryer, and a powder room featuring a pedestal vanity in African St. Laurent stone with a honed finish and chamfered edges, a hidden mirror, and white maple-clad walls.

The Olympia building is a modern interpretation of its surroundings. Rising tall from the heart of historic Dumbo, Olympia offers expansive views of the harbor and the lower Manhattan skyline from the highest crest in the neighborhood. With exteriors by Hill West Architects and interiors by Workstead, the 76 homes reflect a sense of scale and rhythm, and a palette of colors and materials that is grounded in the maritime heritage of Dumbo’s waterfront.

Designed to maximize comfort and convenience, the building offers 38,000-square-feet of indoor and outdoor services and amenities spread over three levels. Amenities include a private garden lounge that overlooks the MPFP-designed Gair Gardens, a game lounge, two-lane bowling alley, fitness center, spin studio, boxing gym, private locker rooms, a maritime-themed playroom, 60-foot indoor lap pool, wellness amenities, juice bar, 58-foot outdoor pool and hot tub, cabanas, BBQ areas, children’s ship-inspired playground and waterpark, and a full-size tennis court overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge, lower Manhattan, and beyond.

Additional services include private on-site parking available for rent or purchase, 24-hour doorman and concierge, package room, bicycle storage and private residential storage available for purchase.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 3 full, 1 partial

Year Built: 2021

Square Feet: 2,565